ICC decision favouring India irks PCB chiefs

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced a controversial decision that could force Pakistan’s cricket chiefs to raise serious objections about it.

The ICC has decided to split points of a Pakistan-India series which was part of the ICC Women’s Championship despite the fact that it was India who flatly refused to feature in the contest.

Previously in 2017 in what was exactly a similar situation, the ICC had awarded full victory points to Pakistan after the Indians refused to play the series which was part of the last edition of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Well-placed sources told ‘The News’ that Wednesday’s announcement by the ICC has irked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chiefs not just because it deprives Pakistan women’s team of full points like they received in the past. A bigger cause of concern for PCB is the 2021 ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup which is supposed to be hosted by India in October and November next year.

According to sources, PCB officials fear that the decision by the ICC could pave the path for Pakistan’s exclusion from the T20 World Cup. Their fears stem from the fact that in its Wednesday’s announcement, ICC has revealed that it has decided to split the points between Pakistan and India because it sees the series cancellation as a ‘Force Majeure event’.

“The ICC Women’s Championship Technical Committee (TC) has decided that teams will share points in all three series in the ICC Women’s Championship that did not take place during the competition window,” the ICC statement said.

“With respect to the India v Pakistan series, the TC concluded that the series could not be played because of a Force Majeure event after the BCCI demonstrated that it was unable to obtain the necessary government clearances to allow India to participate in the bilateral series against Pakistan, which forms a part of the ICC Women’s Championship,” it added.

The India-Pakistan series was originally scheduled in the sixth round of the competition, between July and November 2019, but despite the best efforts of both the boards, it was unable to take place.

Sources said that the PCB is now worried that the Indian cricket board (BCCI) could use the same excuse to keep Pakistan out of next year’s T20 World Cup. “PCB officials are still studying the ICC verdict (about the Women’s Championship),” a source said. “But their initial reading is that unlike the past, BCCI has managed to convince ICC that keeping Pakistan out of cricket contests in India was something inevitable and it (BCCI) is not responsible for it.”

In recent years, the Indians have refused to host Pakistani teams, claiming that the Indian government doesn’t give them the go-ahead for it. “The Indians refuse to issue visas to Pakistani players and officials. They could do the same for the (2021) T20 World Cup. That is why this is seen by the PCB as a dangerous precedent which could be used against Pakistan for future events like the T20 World Cup in India,” another source told ‘The News’.

Meanwhile, two other ICC Women’s Championship series have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. South Africa were to host Australia and Sri Lanka were to host New Zealand in the last round of matches.

All eight teams in the 2017-2020 edition of the ICC Women’s Championship play each other in a three-match series. The host of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021, New Zealand, and the next four highest-placed teams on the points table qualify directly for one-day international cricket’s pinnacle event.

Australia (37 points), England (29), South Africa (25) and now India (23) have qualified by virtue of being the top four. Pakistan (19), New Zealand (17), West Indies (13) and Sri Lanka (5) complete the table.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier is scheduled to be played from July 3-19 in Sri Lanka. This is subject to review due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 10 teams vying for the three remaining places in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 will be the hosts, Sri Lanka, along with Pakistan and West Indies from the ICC Women’s Championship, the two other teams with ODI status, Bangladesh and Ireland, and the winners of the five regional qualifiers: Thailand (Asia), Zimbabwe (Africa), Papua New Guinea (East Asia Pacific), United States of America (Americas) and Netherlands (Europe).