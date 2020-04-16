Trump halts WHO funding, world on edge over lockdowns

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday cut off funding to the World Health Organisation, accusing the UN body of mishandling the coronavirus crisis as governments grapple with how and when to get their struggling economies back to work.

The deadly pandemic has already killed more than 125,000 people and infected nearly two million worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year. The novel coronavirus has also upended the lives of billions of people as nations imposed lockdown measures to curb its spread -- undoubtedly reducing the death toll, but also sending the global economy into a tailspin.

As the tally of deaths and new infections appears to begin levelling off, world leaders and citizens are fiercely debating when to lift stay-at-home orders. Trump said he could see "rays of light" on the horizon for the world’s largest economy, but launched a virulent attack on the WHO for "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."

He accused the Geneva-based agency of propagating "false information" and charged that its reliance on Chinese data had "likely caused a 20-fold increase in cases worldwide." The US contributed $400 million to the WHO last year.

Trump had made no secret of his contempt for what he calls a "China-centric" institution, but his caustic barbs raised hackles -- especially when the crisis is far from over. It was "not the time to reduce the resources" of WHO, said UN chief Antonio Guterres in response to Trump’s remarks, adding the organisation was "absolutely critical to the world’s efforts to win the war" against the virus.

Some shops in Austria and Italy reopened on Tuesday, one day after Spain allowed construction and factory workers to return to their jobs. But France extended its nationwide lockdown for another month, and India extended confinement orders for its 1.3 billion people until at least May 3.

And dire economic forecasts poured in throughout the day. The International Monetary Fund predicted the "Great Lockdown" would spark the worst global downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The Washington-based IMF said the global economy is expected to shrink by three percent this year -- and the US economy is expected to contract by 5.9 percent. "Much worse growth outcomes are possible and maybe even likely," it said.

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said in 2020 and 2021, global GDP could slip by three percent or about $9 trillion -- "greater than the economies of Japan and Germany combined." But if the virus is contained and economies can begin operating again, 2021 should see a rebound of 5.8 percent, the Fund added.

Individual governments also issued gut-wrenching outlooks -- France said its economy would shrink by a worse-than-expected eight percent in 2020, and Britain predicted a 13 percent drop in GDP.

In a bit of good news, the US Treasury announced a deal with the country’s major airlines aimed at keeping workers paid and avoiding bankruptcies in an industry that employs 750,000 people. Details were not immediately disclosed.

Around the globe, some countries showed signs of setting off on the long road back to normalcy. Vienna’s popular Favoriten shopping district drew mask-clad shoppers after the government allowed some small stores as well as hardware and gardening shops to reopen across Austria, which has been spared the worst of the virus.

Meanwhile, Iran said on Wednesday the world is learning that the United States "kills people", after President Donald Trump suspended US funding for the World Health Organisation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has accused the UN body of covering up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the world.

The US president on Tuesday ordered that payments amounting to $400 million be halted pending a review of the WHO’s role in allegedly "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus".

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has topped 125,000 around the world, with more than two million people infected by the disease since December. Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif likened the funding freeze to Washington’s "maximum pressure" campaign against his country.

The United States launched a campaign of crippling sanctions against Iran in 2018 after Trump unilaterally withdrew from a nuclear deal. "The shameful defunding of WHO amid a pandemic will live in infamy," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

"The world is learning what Iran has known & experienced all along," he said. "US regime’s bullying, threatening & vainglorious blathering isn’t just an addiction: it kills people." Iran itself is battling the Middle East’s most deadly outbreak which has left over 4,700 dead and more than 76,300 infected.

It has repeatedly called on the Trump administration to reverse its sanctions policy, which has been opposed even by some US allies, particularly since the pandemic hit. Medicines and medical equipment are technically exempt from the US sanctions but purchases are frequently blocked by the unwillingness of banks to process purchases for fear of incurring heavy US penalties.