Patterns of life

All over the world including Pakistan, the Covid-19 problem has exposed patterns of domestic life and how they operate. Quarantine or self-isolation is of course quite different for the wealthy as compared to those who are less privileged.

The wealthy have the luxury to work from home, to snack as they watch Netflix, to engage in Skype chats with long-lost friends, to cook up luxurious dishes using exotic ingredients, often posting pictures on social media, oblivious to those who are barely able to eat at all and to keep children occupied with the social media and video games they are already accustomed to.

For the poor, the pandemic is a matter of survival. In single-room houses where up to seven persons coexist and the primary consideration is how to find food, there is no such thing as relaxation or ‘family time’. Who can blame teenage boys then for leaving their congested living quarters to escape outdoors on their motorbikes rather than remaining cooped up virtually 24 hours a day in homes where there is no privacy, not enough facilities and where families have had to sell even the television sets they may have possessed to make ends meet.

The problem has also revealed new surges in domestic violence around the world. We do not have figures for our own country. The necessary surveys have not been carried out. But we can assume from the examples coming in from other countries that such violence directed primarily against women and children by men who are now home all through the day is even more commonplace here than in other cultures.

In the UK, the primary charity which offers help to women in distress, states there has been a 700 percent rise in phone calls from women facing violence in some form since the lockdown began. There has also been a 25 percent increase in calls from perpetrators who struggle with their own mental quandaries in such conditions. Hotels and guest houses have offered rooms for women and children who believe they may not be able to survive given the violence they face. But the figures are frightening as more and more rooms are taken up, and the government forced to step in to offer facilities offering housing some compensation for the food in rooms they offer. Similar reports are beginning to come in from the US and other countries where surveys have been carried out.

For humans then, even in this age of so-called civilisation, living harmoniously as family groups is no easy matter. The acrimony brought forth by the Aurat March and accompanying Haya March in our country in March this year exposed the difference in attitudes and the open hostility of many men towards women demanding their rights, often on the grounds of slogans they found immoral. It also showed a sharp division between genders with many men and women believing that feminism signified a fight of some kind between a genders, with women attempting to assert their supremacy. This of course is a completely inaccurate definition of the ideology. A few men have spoken up about this in public and it was encouraging to see men at the marches. We hope there will be a realisation, notably among mothers, that any measure of gender equality can be built only by bringing up sons well rather than focusing on the ‘morality’ of daughters.

This brings us to the issue of paternity. Even in the developed world of today, there is a strong focus on the role of women as mothers and as the primary caretakers of their children. Unsurprisingly, the Scandinavian countries do well with Norway for example offering 46 weeks of paid parental leave to be shared between the mother and father. This opens up options for both and allows women to continue with careers which are so often interrupted by the birth of a child, leaving them far behind in the race for better paid jobs and decision-making positions. The US, astonishingly, offers no paid maternal or paternal leave at all, though some private companies have incorporated this in their regulations. There is however no statutory cover for such leave.

The most generous leave for both parents in Japan and South Korea, with both offering a year of paid leave to both parents. What is significant however is that in Japan, a country that is still believed to be among the most misogynist amongst developed countries, only five percent of eligible men accepted this leave. For South Korea, the figure was a still sad 17. Quite apparently then, raising children is regarded by a bulk of the world’s population as a task for women. The importance of fatherhood is only slowly being recognised in some countries and one can only admire the men who have broken norms and are willing to act as full time caretakers for infants and children.

The Covid-19 crisis has made these patterns starker. In homes, men still consider themselves masters, with the right to inflict violence on those weaker than themselves. There are also studies which show that while most children and teenagers are copying poorly with being confined for weeks in homes, others have adopted a second existence which splays out over virtual space and are best able to manage a world where contact with peers, teachers and others exists only over the widening realm of social space.

Our world may be developing rapidly. But many of its uglier norms remain intact and the forced quarantine placing families together for long periods of time has only highlighted the inequality and cruel dynamics which govern life within the home.

The writer is a freelance columnist and former newspaper editor.

