Every day we hearing that doctors, nurses and paramedics do not have appropriate PPEs and are getting infected. So, we don't know where the PPEs have gone? Similarly, the health adviser asserts that we have received many plane loads of equipment, PPEs, disposables and consumables, but where has that gone? Where is the balance of these items?

We expect that the NDMA will develop and implement a foolproof procedure for allocating everything that is generated for the purpose of combating this Covid-19 epidemic. We expect that the equipment will be distributed evenly across the provinces and across the various units fighting this menace. We expect that one department will not be issued mountains of equipment whether they need it or not, whether the general public has access to their hospitals or not, starving others of their rightful share. Similarly, we are expecting that private hospitals, who are charging for tests, will not be given preferential access to the kits provided free of cost by friendly countries. Doctors, nurses, paramedics are the weakest of the sectors of society. What we have done to our education and health for the past 74 years should not be repeated in this pandemic. We hope. We do hope – against hope.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad