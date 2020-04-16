Opening to business

Japan is on a shopping spree to find a new country for it's factories after the novel coronavirus disrupted their supply from China. They are spending 2.2$ billion to move Japanese companies from China to Japan or another country. Pakistan has cheap labour, helpful government and easy taxes but most importantly Pakistan is an important Buddhist location where Japanese people would like to live or visit. And Pakistan also has the world's fifth largest population, a large customer base.

The government should create helpful policies that wouldm besides helping Japanese companies set up, also push for export to China, Central Asia, Russia and India from Pakistan. Such policies could promote new industries by offering support prices and help attract specific industrial sectors of Japan to set up factories in Pakistan. This way, Pakistan can gain jobs and valuable exports.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar