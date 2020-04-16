Where's the fund?

This refers to the editorial, 'Standing in the front' (April 13). While our government took measures to avoid and control the spread of Covid-19 in the country, its first and foremost priority should have been to equip our medical and non-medical staff with the best protective kits money could buy as they had to risk their lives for being on the frontline in the above effort.

Instead, our government, in a knee-jerk reaction, once again dashed for what it is only good for: seeking aid from other countries, urging them to condone our loans, and establishing yet another relief fund. The nation really wonders as to what has happened to the Dam-Fund that our government had collected recently and why these funds could not be used to ensure the safety and health of these staff. What will be that fund good for if it cannot be used to save the essential assets of our country – its citizens?

M Shahid Rahim

Bahawalpur