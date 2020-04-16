close
Thu Apr 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2020

Nurse commits suicide

Peshawar

MIRANSHAH: A female nurse employed at the District Headquarters Hospital committed suicide by taking poisonous pills here on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said that the female nurse identified as Farzana Bibi swallowed poisonous pills at her home due to which her condition detetriorated and she was shifted to the DHQ Hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead. The motive behind the incident could not be ascertained.

