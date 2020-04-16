close
Thu Apr 16, 2020
BR
Bureau report
April 16, 2020

117 cops dismissed

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Bannu police have dismissed 117 cops from service after their names were found among the BISP cash beneficiaries, an official said. District Police Officer Yasir Afridi confirmed the dismissal of the cops. He added that they were dismissed on the directives of Regional Police Officer Abdul Ghafoor Afridi. The FIA is investigating a number of people including those in grade-17 and above for getting the cash support meant for the deserving families.

