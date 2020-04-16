Singer-journalist couple sues car tracking company

PESHAWAR: Pashto singer Shakeela Naz and her spouse Mian Farooq Firaq, who is a journalist, have served legal notice on a car tracking system company and sought damages to the tune of one billion rupees for jamming their vehicle in a deserted place.

The legal notice was served on the company, MegaTech, by Advocate Saifullah Muhib Kakakahel. It stated that despite giving prior information to the company to disconnect their vehicle’s tracking device as being its clients they were travelling to a place where the company’s tracking system doesn’t work. However, the legal notice pointed out that the company had jammed the vehicle at a deserted place cell-phones didn’t work.

The notice stated that the company’s unprofessional and negligent behaviour had caused severe mental trauma to his clients’ family as they were stranded in a remote place and completely cut-off from the world.