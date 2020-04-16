Concern over frequent power outages

PESHAWAR: Frequent power outages and faulty electricity supply system has become a nuisance for the dwellers of Regi Model Town. This was said in a statement released to the media by residents of Regi Model Town. The residents alleged that the employees of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) had adopted an indifferent attitude and not performing their duty devotedly despite registering several complaints for the redressal of a fault. They claimed that the electricity supply was suspended at 5am early Tuesday due to a fault in the system but that could not be fixed till late night The residents demanded the government to transfer the Pesco chief and improve the power supply system in the Regi Model Town forthwith Meanwhile, the Peshawar Qaumi Jirga has warned of a strong protest if the excessive power loadshedding in the urban and rural areas of the district was not put to an end. Talking to the media, the Pakistan Muslim L-N leader and spokesman for the jirga, Arbab Khizer Hayat Khan said the entire country had been locked down, and industries, markets, government and non-government offices closed due to the coronavirus threat. —Bureau report