Body found

FAISALABAD: A body was found in a deserted place in the area of Khurarianwala police on Wednesday. According to police, some passers-by spotted a body near Boota textile mills on Khurarianwala-Jaranwala Road and informed the area police. The police took the body into custody. Later the body was identified as Tahir, 30, of Chak 77/RB. The police registered a case.