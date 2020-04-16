Body found

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A body was found in a deserted place in the area of Khurarianwala police on Wednesday. According to police, some passers-by spotted a body near Boota textile mills on Khurarianwala-Jaranwala Road and informed the area police. The police took the body into custody. Later the body was identified as Tahir, 30, of Chak 77/RB. The police registered a case.
