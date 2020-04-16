2,346 metric ton subsidised flour distributed in S Waziristan

WANA: The district administration has distributed 2,346 metric tons of subsidized flour across South Waziristan tribal district within one month, a senior official said.

Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan told The News that between March 12 and April 12, about 44,000 bags of 20kg were supplied to people in Wana subdivision, 32000 bags in Ladha subdivision and 27000 bags were provided to the residents of Sarwekai subdivision on subsidized rate, ie Rs820 per 20kg.

The official said that Frontier Corps (FC)-South has also provided free flour bags to 2,200 poor families. “The FC personnel provided 700 bags to underprivileged families in South Waziristan and 1500 bags to poor people in Tank,” he added.He also said that hopefully, the distribution of the fund under the Ehsaas Program is likely to start next week.

He said nine centres have been set up for the distribution of funds under Ehsaas Program across South Waziristan tribal district. The official said that the district administration and FC-South jointly set up two centres each in Ladha and Sarwekai subdivisions and four centres in Wana subdivision. The official said that there were 4,200 previous beneficiaries of the relief program, as it was earlier named Benazir Income Support Programme. “In first phase, BISP beneficiaries will be given Rs12,000 each under the Ehsaas Program now and later the new beneficiaries will be provided the funds,” he added.

For enlisting other beneficiaries, 36 teams were formed as per the instructions of the provincial government and the teams during a survey enlisted 22,146 people, whose data was shared with KP government, he said.