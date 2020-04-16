Call to provide sanitation facilities

DERA ISMAIL KHAN:Tthe residents accused the district administration of paying no attention to sanitation and as garbage is reportedly causing malarial diseases.

Khan Momin, Abid Ali, Asmatullah, Muhammad Sharif and others, from Mohallah Khidmatgaranwala, complained that officials of the district administration and Tehsil Municipal Administration had failed to keep the district clean as garbage and stagnant water were causing health problems. They said that the city and its vicinities had turned into heaps of garbage despite allocation of millions of rupees to 174 village and neighborhood councils for sanitation. They said that heaps of garbage and filth across the city and surroundings was posing threat to people’s health, especially after the recent rainfall. They added that the dilapidated streets with craters were turning into breeding nurseries of mosquitoes. They said that there was neither fumigation, nor any insecticidal spray in the city.

The residents demanded the provincial government to take note of the matter and direct the authorities concerned including assistant director Local Government to do the needful.