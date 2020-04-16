JI blasts PTI govt for ‘non-serious’ response to Covid-19 pandemic

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial president Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Wednesday condemned what he called the casual and non-serious attitude of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and stressed the need for an early “online session” of the parliament to workout strategy about the crisis.

Addressing a news conference here, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the government had failed on all fronts from the day one. “Its non-seriousness and incompetence during the current crisis may lead the country to an irreparable disaster. The government has failed to own a holistic approach to deal with the issue. The government is confused and taking half-hearted measures in a haphazard manner, which could prove detrimental,” the JI leader maintained.

Flanked by provincial deputy president of the party Inayatullah Khan, general secretary Abdul Wasi and others, the JI leader said that the government’s confusion over lockdown speaks volume about its incompetence.

“There should be lockdown or no lockdown. This milder lockdown, partial lockdown and other similar terms would lead the situation to a point of no return,” he said.

He analysed the situation of Covid-19 pandemic into three categories and said that the government had proved a total failure on all the three fronts. The three categories he mentioned as diagnosis, treatment and financial compensation. At the diagnostic stage the government’s performance can be judged from the fact that they have very limited capacity of testing. “Currently tests are conducted of only 250 people out of one million per day. Only 3000 tests can be undertaken across the country on daily basis. In such a situation the actual volume of the risk faced by the people cannot be known,” he remarked.

Similarly, he said, the government had been unable to provide PPE to doctors and other medical staff, who were the front liners in the war against corona. “Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are not being followed at the quarantine centers. There is dearth of ventilators in the country,” he added.

The govt has also been failed to come up with a substantive package for financial compensation of the people. He shared some statistics compiled by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, which states that the total number of employees in Pakistan is 75 million and one million of them are expected to lose job resulting in a loss of Rs 170 billion per month. Under “Ehsaas” programme the government has announced Rs 140b for four months, which are too less to cater the needs of the deserving families. He stressed that the government should announce at least Rs 1200 billion package for the poor families for four months which would enable them to made both the ends meet and it is not a big deal for the govt. He also urged the government to stop political point-scoring by creating useless forces in the name of ‘Tiger’. Instead of creating new forces, the government should support the organization, which have already been rendering valuable services in the field, he said. He informed that the Al-Khidmat Foundation had managed access to 3.6m families across the country in this hour of need and had provided them support. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said Pakistani embassies in other countries should be directed to remain open and provide support and guidance to the Pakistanis stranded abroad. He demanded government take steps for bringing back Dr Afia Siddiqui on humanitarian grounds in wake of the corona pandemic.