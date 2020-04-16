close
Thu Apr 16, 2020
April 16, 2020

Two commit suicide

Peshawar

April 16, 2020

MINGORA: Two persons committed suicide by swallowing poison while the body of a drowned man retrieved here on Wednesday. Sources said that a young woman identified as Sana committed suicide after swallowing poison in Satala area whereas a young man named Hidayatullah also swallowed poison. Meanwhile, the body of one Shahid, who had drowned in Swat River a few days ago, was retrieved.

