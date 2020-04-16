Two commit suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Two persons committed suicide by swallowing poison while the body of a drowned man retrieved here on Wednesday. Sources said that a young woman identified as Sana committed suicide after swallowing poison in Satala area whereas a young man named Hidayatullah also swallowed poison. Meanwhile, the body of one Shahid, who had drowned in Swat River a few days ago, was retrieved.
MINGORA: Two persons committed suicide by swallowing poison while the body of a drowned man retrieved here on Wednesday. Sources said that a young woman identified as Sana committed suicide after swallowing poison in Satala area whereas a young man named Hidayatullah also swallowed poison. Meanwhile, the body of one Shahid, who had drowned in Swat River a few days ago, was retrieved.