Woman killed in Mohmand wall collapse

GHALLANAI: A woman was killed when the boundary wall of her house fell on her in Shah Baig area in Kamali Halimzai in Halimzai tehsil of Mohmand district on Wednesday.

Locals said that the recent heavy rains had weakened the house of Roz Amin Khan alias Kakit. A boundary wall of the mud-house collapsed, burying his wife under the debris alive.

The locals retrieved the body from the rubble after hectic efforts. Also, the room of the house of one Naik Sher was caved in in Kamali Hamzakhel in Halimzai tehsil. However, no loss of life reported in the roof collapse incident.