PDMA says quarantine centres being given safety equipment

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is providing safety equipment to the Health Department, other relevant departments and district administrations for quarantine centres to counter the coronavirus in the province.

A press release said a total of 3,40,000 different types of facemasks, 790 litres sanitisers, 13000 personal protective equipment’s, 103,000 gloves, 1700 hygiene kits, 22000 surgical caps,2300 gowns, 8000 beds with bedsheets, 800 litres chlorine, 20 number of spray machines have been sent to the district administrations for quarantine centres, Health and other relevant departments. The PDMA chief added that more safety equipment would also be dispatched to relevant departments. The administration of all districts has been informed that relief goods already dispatched to districts in January could also be utilized in the quarantine centres.

He said the PDMA in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided 25000 corona testing kits to the Health Department in KP. It provided more safety equipment to 36 hospitals as per NDMA guidelines across the province battling the pandemic of coronavirus. The provision of more safety equipment at hospitals is to ensure the safety of medical staff.

The official added that the PDMA also provided additional safety kits to Saidu Teaching Hospital including 1000 personal protective kits,4000 surgical masks and 4000 pair of gloves. He said that keeping in view social distance and precautionary measures due to the outbreak of corona epidemic video conferencing system was installed for a close connection with all the districts. The official said the PDMA warehouse is fully operational and its provincial emergency operation centre is active round-the-clock and can be contacted on toll-free numbers 1700 and 0800-01700.