Equestrian Relief raises £250,000 for NHS charities

LONDON: Sir Anthony McCoy has hailed the efforts of the equestrian world after helping to raise £250,000 for NHS charities.

McCoy was one of a number of famous faces to take part in ‘Equestian Relief’, a fundraising initiative launched by the team behind Bolesworth and Liverpool International Horse Shows.

Eventing world champions Ros Canter and Zara Tindall, Olympic gold medallists Carl Hester and Scott Brash, plus McCoy and Frankie Dettori from the horse racing ranks, surpassed the goal to raise £100,000 in 10 days by completing a series of tasks.

McCoy said: “It was a pleasure to be involved and I’m really proud of everyone from the equestrian world for helping to raise a great sum of money for a cause that has touched everyone in recent times.”

The famous faces were split into teams, with two team members taking part in a daily challenge from five categories, culminating in the Dark Horse round, where teams shared their hidden talent. Team Eventing sealed victory with a comical parody of Netflix’s hit series ‘Tiger King’ performed by Ben Hobday, with Team Polo taking second. Team Racing finished sixth of the seven sides. Zara Tindall, captain for the eventers said “It was a honour to be asked to get involved with Equestrian Relief, such an amazing group of people to be able to come together to try to support our NHS for the unbelievable job they are doing to fight this war against corona.”