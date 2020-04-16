Gender and disaster

This refers to the article, 'Gender and the virus' (April 12) by Dr Farzana Bari. The writer amply defined that apart from the Ehsaas programme, gender is not featured in the national response to the pandemic. There is a risk factor involved due to women's exposure to crowded places for receiving cash support. Measures such as maintaining social distance is out of question in these situations. In order to avoid this risk, volunteers such as polio workers should be given the task of payment to the deserving families. There are reports that due to imposition of some strictest measures to prevent infections in maternity units such as birthing partners are banned from labor units, delivery rooms and post-natal wards in public hospitals are stressful for women. It has left many women struggling not only with normal pregnancy anxieties and infection fears, but also the new reality of hospital deliveries, at a time when experts warn resources are more stretched than ever.

The government should address this issue on priority basis with provision of equipment and clean delivery kits along with deployment of more skilled birth attendants to basic health units. This is not only a gender issue but a humanitarian issue. We should learn from past disasters and not repeat the same where sexual and reproductive health services are always falling to the bottom of the priority list of decision-makers in every disaster response.

Ghazi Khan

Peshawar