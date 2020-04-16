For whom the consensus?

In the midst of what could well prove to be the worst crisis our country – indeed, the world – has ever faced, we apparently finally have a political consensus on how to cope. The demand that the federal government lay down a coherent strategy had come after consistent critique on Sindh for imposing a lockdown. But even after the combined strategy has been announced, we stand at a loss to figure it out. Under the new plan, there has been an easing of the ‘lockdown’ in place, although the government says it has extended the lockdown for another two weeks. Industries such as construction, pharmaceuticals and other selected sectors will open. This has been announced with the caveat that checks will be maintained to ensure physical distancing and any factory/plant/workplace with a Covid-19 patient be closed down temporarily. While this sounds good in principle, we wonder how this will be implemented since it has been almost impossible to maintain even lockdown discipline. And do we have the state infrastructure to enforce the detailed SOPs laid down? Among the peculiar is the decision to allow laundries to operate. Perhaps the businesses that seem to be at the centre of the strategy require their suits pressed and shirts starched?

From the very beginning, the federal government – the prime minister, in particular – had looked at the lockdown option with suspicion. This led to the most unfortunate mixed messaging from the government. Drawing a binary between ‘poverty and starvation’ and ‘lockdowns’ was a defeatist approach from the get go. Now, with the lockdown effectively eased by a large percent – despite the federal and provincial governments claiming it is ‘stricter’ than before – who does this new strategy benefit? It seems to centre around Big Business whose owners already live in ivory towers, safe from the teeming masses that will trudge to work in the midst of a pandemic. Of course, we know that traders and smaller entrepreneurs have been suffering already from the lockdown imposed two weeks ago. And there is no doubt that the economy – which was already in a bad place – will have taken a serious hit due to the lockdown and the global recession. There is also no doubt that merely locking people in their homes is no solution. Especially when there has been a consistently low testing rate in the country. Already, it is being suggested that figures on Covid-19 deaths may be higher than the ones we know, given the lack of testing and some reports of deaths in hospitals that could be linked to the virus. The choice essentially was not between lockdowns and opening up business but between sustainable lockdowns that took into account the need to care for the poor and the working class, and letting things fall where they will and hoping for a miracle. The government seems to have chosen. The Sindh government had from the initial days of the pandemic been advocating stricter lockdowns. This led to some ugly and unnecessary open disagreement between the province and the centre. One could assume that larger pressures now seem to have led to the Sindh government too agreeing to this partial lockdown strategy, while maintaining that it will ensure the admittedly well-thought-out set of SOPs to ensure safe delivery, safe movement and protect people as far as possible. The problem, as stated above, is not the SOPs but their implementation. A better, more medically practical, approach would have been to wait out another week or so of a strict lockdown so that the ‘peak’ of the crisis could be reduced and we could have flattened the curve.

Of course, a stricter lockdown can be no one’s happy choice, given the crippling effect it has on the poor. But a partial lockdown – and ‘partial’ too is used liberally here – could now see scores of workers getting infected. If the virus were to reach the swarming katchi abadis where millions of people live in close proximity to each other, we would have a disaster on our hands. To add to all this, senior members of the ulema have also started saying that mosques will no longer close and congregational prayers will take place. Their announcement has come ahead of the government’s statement that it would be meeting the ulema later this week. It is extraordinary that senior clerics in our country apparently believe that we are somehow different to the Saudis, Turks, Iranians and others who have all placed curbs on congregational prayer. Confusion and appeasement in the name of the poor is not just bad strategy, it is dangerous for all of us that live in this country. By doing this, we are only creating a potential nightmare for our already-weak healthcare system. What we have at the moment is doctors getting infected, government(s) still unsure about how to enforce social distancing and workers who live in the worst possible conditions going out to work and coming back home to spaces that cannot possibly ensure ‘distance’. When lives and livelihoods both are at stake, there is no doubt that both must be taken care of at the same time. Failure to do that is the state just giving up on its people.