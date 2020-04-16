TeK launches ‘Justice for Kashmir’ campaign

LONDON: The Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK, has launched “Justice for Kashmir” campaign to expose Indian designs to change the demography of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, TeK President Fahim Kayani said British Pakistanis, Kashmiris and peace loving people will send emails to the United Nations, British MPs, international human rights organisations and international media during the campaign.

He said Indian government was committing constitutional terrorism alongside state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while the whole world was focusing on Covid-19 pandemic.

In this regard, the TeK has drafted a letter for British MPs, which states: “Ironically the people of Indian occupied Kashmir have been under much harsher lockdown since 5 August 2019, which was suddenly and illegally imposed by over 800,000 Indian personnel. Since that day, people of Kashmir have been completely disconnected from us and the wider world. Not only their telephone and internet services have been shut down but they have been deprived of food and medicines. Every single outlet of provision and public life was closed for the people of Kashmir on that day. People are dying with lack of food and medicine since then. “The world has paid little attention to the people of Kashmir despite the dozens of UN resolutions about their right of self-determination.”