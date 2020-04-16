Moyes warns of injuries if EPL resumes

LONDON: West Ham manager David Moyes fears a rash of injuries to players should there be a desperate rush to complete the English Premier League season if the coronavirus relents sufficiently to allow the resumption of football.

The Premier League has now ditched plans to get back underway at the start of May and a further complication is that a number of players will be out of contract in June. It has been suggested that clubs may need to play up to three games a week to finish this season before the 2020-21 campaign gets going.

Moyes would prefer a four-week build-up on the training ground before the current Premier League season resumes, should lockdown restrictions be relaxed and the Hammers boss fears the consequences if, as seems likely, clubs have less preparation time. “I think that four weeks would be ideal. But I think three weeks will be the maximum we get,” Moyes told beIN Sports on Tuesday.