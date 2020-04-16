Wrestler Deen gets Rs500,000

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Deen Mohammad, 92-year-old wrestler who won the first ever gold medal for Pakistan in the Manila Asian Games, has received Rs500,000 from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).
The ministry also promised to restore his monthly scholarship that was stopped earlier. He will get the scholarship from the back dates.
