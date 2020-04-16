close
Thu Apr 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2020

Wrestler Deen gets Rs500,000

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Deen Mohammad, 92-year-old wrestler who won the first ever gold medal for Pakistan in the Manila Asian Games, has received Rs500,000 from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

The ministry also promised to restore his monthly scholarship that was stopped earlier. He will get the scholarship from the back dates.

Latest News

More From Sports