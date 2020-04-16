Let Malik, Hafeez decide on their own future: Sarfraz

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan pacer and pioneer of reverse swing Sarfraz Nawaz has come forward in support of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Haf­e­ez, saying they are the best judges to decide their own future.

Talking to ‘The News’ from London, Sarfraz expressed surprise over Rameez Raja’s statement that the duo should call it a day. “Rameez, or for that matter any other former player, is no one to ask anyone to retire. A professional player is the best judge of how much cricket is left in him. Till the time he feels he can perform, he should continue,” Sarfraz said.

“Both Malik and Hafeez are better placed to make a decision on their future. I would suggest them to take a decision considering their form and fitness and never let any cricketer dictate them.”

In a recent interview and on social media, Rameez has called on the two to retire with Malik responding by asking the former captain to think of quitting his commentating job to pave way for youngsters.

Sarfraz said had it not been to the seniors’ contributions, Pakistan would not have won the two World Cups. “I would remind Rameez that we won the World Cups (1992’s 50-over and 2009’s T20) because of the outstanding contribution of seniors. If one goes by Rameez’s assessment, Imran Khan and Javed Miandad should not have been in the 1992 team.

“The two at that time were at the twilight of their careers. Imran even came out of retirement to play the World Cup and helped Pakistan win the title.

“In 2009, Younis Khan and Shahid Afridi spearheaded Pakistan to the World T20 title. The senior players always play an important role in the team’s performance and one should expect the same from Malik in the coming T20 World Cup,” he said.

Sarfraz termed Malik as the fittest player in the Pakistan team. “Even at the age of around 38, Malik is the fittest around. His form and fitness could be of big help to the team’s cause if the T20 World Cup is held as per schedule in Australia in October.”

The 71-year-old Sarfraz now resides in London where the doctors have advised him complete isolation considering his age and ailments he suffers from.

“I would request all young sportsmen and leading cricketers to come forward and lend a helping hand in the fight against coronavirus in Pakistan. This is a noble cause in which your presence and contribution is of utmost importance.”