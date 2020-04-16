WHO blasts 19 common myths related to coronavirus

LAHORE: Just a couple of days after the anti-5G technology protesters in Netherlands, which has recorded around 3,000 deaths till date due to the ongoing pandemic, had sabotaged phone towers in various cities including Rotterdam, the Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) has come out dispelling the myth on its official website that 5G mobile networks do not spread Covid-19.

The 5G is the fifth generation of wireless communications technologies supporting cellular data networks, and it is expected to be one of the fastest wireless technologies ever created, resulting in much quicker downloads etc.

Large-scale adoption of this wireless technology began in 2019 and today virtually every telecommunication service provider in the developed world is upgrading its infrastructure to offer 5G functionality, but people in various European countries, including Holland, have been expressing concerns over possible health risks and privacy violations since January this year, when around 100 people had rallied against the 5G network in Amsterdam, calling for its rejection on the basis of health and well-being.

And now, a vociferous section of the European public thinks 5G mobile networks are spreading Covid-19, forcing the World Health Organization to blast this myth.

Having a budget of over $4.2 billion, the United Nations-led WHO thus comes to the fore to categorically declare: "Viruses cannot travel on radio waves/mobile networks. Covid-19 is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks. Covid-19 is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose."

And there are many other unfounded facts and viewpoints that the WHO has endeavoured to address on its website.

Myth Number 2:

Exposing yourself to the sun or to temperatures higher than 25 degrees Centigrade does not prevent the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Founded in April 1948, this organization maintains: "You can catch Covid-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of Covid-19. To protect yourself, make sure you clean your hands frequently and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose."

Myth Number 3:

You can recover from the coronavirus disease. Catching the new coronavirus does not mean you will have it for life.

Operating with a broad mandate includes advocating for universal healthcare and monitoring public health risks, the WHO asserts: "Most of the people who catch Covid-19 can recover and eliminate the virus from their bodies. If you catch the disease, make sure you treat your symptoms. If you have cough, fever, and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early – but call your health facility by telephone first. Most patients recover thanks to supportive care."

Myth Number 4:

Drinking alcohol does not protect you against Covid-19 and can be dangerous.

The WHO proclaims: "Currently headed by a former Ethiopian health minister and foreign minister, this agency propounds: "Frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase your risk of health problems."

Myth Number 5:

Being able to hold your breath for 10 seconds or more without coughing or feeling discomfort does not mean you are free from the coronavirus disease or any other lung disease.

The premier United Nations agency responsible for international public health, pronounces: "The most common symptoms of Covid-19 are dry cough, tiredness and fever. Some people may develop more severe forms of the disease, such as pneumonia. The best way to confirm if you have the virus producing Covid-19 disease is with a laboratory test. You cannot confirm it with this breathing exercise, which can even be dangerous."

Myth Number 6:

Covid-19 virus can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates.

Serving as a forum for summits and discussions on health issues, the WHO emphasizes: "From the evidence so far, the Covid-19 virus can be transmitted in all areas, including areas with hot and humid weather. Regardless of climate, adopt protective measures if you live in, or travel to an area reporting Covid-19. The best way to protect yourself against Covid-19 is by frequently cleaning your hands. By doing this you eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose."

Myth Number 7:

Cold weather and snow cannot kill the new coronavirus.

The agency under review contends: "There is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill the new coronavirus or other diseases. The normal human body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the external temperature or weather. The most effective way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is by frequently cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water."

Myth Number 8:

Taking a hot bath does not prevent the new coronavirus disease.

The WHO, which provides technical assistance to countries and sets international health standards and guidelines, vouches: "Taking a hot bath will not prevent you from catching Covid-19. Your normal body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower. Actually, taking a hot bath with extremely hot water can be harmful, as it can burn you. The best way to protect yourself against Covid-19 is by frequently cleaning your hands. By doing this you eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose."

Myth Number 9:

The new coronavirus cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites.

The WHO accentuates: "To date there has been neither any information nor evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes. The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. To protect yourself, clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Also, avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing."

Myth Number 10:

Are hand dryers effective in killing the new coronavirus?

It assures: "No. Hand dryers are not effective in killing the Covid-19. To protect yourself against the new coronavirus, you should frequently clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Once your hands are cleaned, you should dry them thoroughly by using paper towels or a warm air dryer."

Myth Number 11:

Can an ultraviolet disinfection lamp kill the new coronavirus?

The WHO underscores: "Ultra Violet lamps should not be used to sterilize hands or other areas of skin as UV radiation can cause skin irritation."

Myth Number 12:

Does the new coronavirus affect older people, or are younger people also susceptible?

WHO: "People of all ages can be infected by the new coronavirus. Older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus. WHO advises people of all ages to take steps to protect themselves from the virus, for example by following good hand hygiene and good respiratory hygiene."

Myth Number 13:

Are antibiotics effective in preventing and treating the new coronavirus?

The health agency stresses: "No, antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria. The new coronavirus is a virus and, therefore, antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment. However, if you are hospitalized due to Corona, you may receive antibiotics because bacterial co-infection is possible."

Myth Number 14:

Are there any specific medicines to prevent or treat the new coronavirus?

The WHO replies: "To date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus. However, those infected with the virus should receive appropriate care to relieve and treat symptoms, and those with severe illness should receive optimized supportive care. Some specific treatments are under investigation, and will be tested through clinical trials. WHO is helping to accelerate research and development efforts with a range or partners."

Myth Number 15:

How effective are thermal scanners in detecting people infected with the new coronavirus?

The WHO underlines the fact: "Thermal scanners are effective in detecting people who have developed a fever (i.e. having a higher than normal body temperature) because of infection with the new coronavirus. However, they cannot detect people who are infected but are not yet sick with fever. This is because it takes between 2 and 10 days before people who are infected become sick and develop a fever."

Myth Number 16:

Can spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body kill the new coronavirus?

The WHO reaffirms: "No. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body. Spraying such substances can be harmful to clothes or mucous membranes (i.e. eyes, mouth). Be aware that both alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces, but they need to be used under appropriate recommendations."

Myth Number 17:

Do vaccines against pneumonia protect you against the new coronavirus?

The WHO says: "No. Vaccines against pneumonia, such as pneumococcal vaccine and Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) vaccine, do not provide protection against the new coronavirus. The virus is so new and different that it needs its own vaccine. Researchers are trying to develop a vaccine against 2019 Coronavirus, and WHO is supporting their efforts. Although these vaccines are not effective against 2019 Coronavirus, vaccination against respiratory illnesses is highly recommended to protect your health."

Myth Number 18:

Can regularly rinsing your nose with saline help prevent infection with the new coronavirus?

WHO replies in the negative: "No. There is no evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline has protected people from infection with the new coronavirus. There is some limited evidence that regularly rinsing nose with saline can help people recover more quickly from the common cold. However, regularly rinsing the nose has not been shown to prevent respiratory infections."

Myth Number 19:

Can eating garlic help prevent infection with the new coronavirus?

The WHO is again not convinced with this recently aired logic: "Garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the new coronavirus."