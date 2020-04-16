PAL’s online mushaira connects poets across continents

Islamabad : At a time when the Coronavirus epidemic has virtually halted social activities and interactions, the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) took the lead Wednesday by organizing an online international mushaira with virtual participation of dozens of poets from different parts of the world and a 100 plus community of listeners who enjoying the session.

This was the first-ever time that PAL arranged an online literary activity of such magnitude. “The mushaira is like a breath of fresh air for lovers of literature, who have confined themselves to their homes during days of the Coronavirus epidemic,” Minister for Education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood stated.

Shafqat appreciated PAL for expanding the reach of scholars across countries and continents by harnessing advanced technology to further literary interactions. “The Coronavirus has restricted us to our homes under mutual protection measures that create an atmosphere of homogeneity. The Academy's online activities will serve as an inspiration till such time that we switch back to normalcy,” he stated. Shafqat also complimented PAL for launching the online ‘Umeed-e-Zeest Award,’ which is another creative effort for promotion of poetry in current times.

The mushaira was presided over by eminent port Iftikhar Arif, who termed the session as being akin to spring.

The Chairman of PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk assured that PAL would continue to promote literature and the welfare of writers against all odds. He termed the mushaira as an effort to minimize isolation and psychological stress, and said PAL will continue to host such online events in the future as well. In this regard, he talked about an online seminar to be arranged in connection with the death anniversary of Allama Iqbal, and a ‘naatya’ programme in Ramazan.

Dr. Khushk said, the history of literature is a witness to the fact that writers have written excellent masterpiece in difficult time.