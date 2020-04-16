JISAF arranges Ramazan ration for deserving families

Rawalpindi : Jinnah Iqbal South Asian Forum (JISAF) has arranged one month ‘Ramazan ration’ for 500 white-collar deserving families having up to five members of each of twin cities. This ration shall be delivered at their doorsteps.

This was told by the Chairman of JISF Rana Abdul Baqi while giving details here on Wednesday. He told that distribution of ration would be inaugurated on April 19 by a special prayer ceremony to be attended by the Chairman of Pakistan Green Task Force Dr. Jamal Nasir, Secretary General JISAF Thinkers Forum Col. (r) Bakhtiar Hakeem, Member Punjab Bar Council Sajjad Akbar Abbasi Advocate and others at Cricket Stadium Road.

Due to corona lockdown all beneficiaries shall be facilitated with home delivery of ration and their presence at the venue of inauguration prayer ceremony is not necessary.

Rana Abdul Baqi further told that if needed, we would request Prime Minister’s Tiger force for help to drop the ration at doorsteps of beneficiaries.

“Ramazan ration distribution programme will have the support of Mohsan-e-Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, former Air Chief Marshal Kaleem Saadat, ex-Federal Secretary Muzaffar Mehmood Qureshi, former Senior Economic Advisor World Bank Fateh M. Choudhary, Head of Qarnia Tehreek Dr. Mazhar Qayyum, Commodore Professor Shahid Nawaz of Behria University, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Iqbal of Eilaaf Club, Prof. Saif ur Rehman Khan, Prof. Aqeela Asif, Mohtarama Sidra Choudhary from Canada, Arsalan Abbasi advocate, Eng. Wahab Aalam, Qaiser Ali Rana, renowned poet Naseem Sehr, Farheen Choudhary, Dr. Mrs. Sabahat Sajjad, Senior journalists and Jinnah Iqbal Education System shall cooperate,” Rana mentioned.