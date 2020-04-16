DC reviews business activities

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar ul Haq has said that in accordance with the instructions of Government, the relevant business entrepreneurs has been allowed for functional with the directions to adopt requisite precautionary measures for the protection of Covid-19.

Reviewing activities relating to business on Wednesday in his office , Deputy Commissioner asked officers of district administration to ensure strict compliance of Corona virus prevention and help out the business entrepreneurs allowed by the government. He said that it is beneficial for every individual that along with normal routine practices, the guidelines given to overcome Corona virus should be followed in letter and spirit. He said that approval of starting specific businesses would help citizens to meet their utilities besides opening business opportunities for small-scale shopkeepers.

He further stated that citizens for the safety of themselves and their family members should adopt precautionary measures and avoid assembling in groups and gatherings besides practicing recommended social distances.