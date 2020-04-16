Gang of street criminals busted

Islamabad: Tarnol Police on Wednesday busted a gang of street criminals and recovered snatched cash, bike, weapons and other valuables from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminals specially involved in street crime. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Following these directions, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Omer Khan constituted special teams under supervision of SDPO Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Tarnol Police Station Inspector Arshad Ali, ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with other officials. Police team nabbed three street criminal identified as Haider, Hamza and Tayyab Shehzad residents of Wah Cantonment Rawalpindi

Police team also recovered four snatched mobile phones, cash, one Kalashnikov, one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition and motorbike from their possession.

The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation have confessed their involvement in several criminal and snatching incidents in the various area of twin cities. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.