24 tested positive for COVID-19 in twin cities taking tally to 296

Rawalpindi : As many as 24 new patients have been confirmed positive from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours for COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus taking total number of confirmed cases so far reported from the twin cities to 296 while at least five more patients have recovered from the disease taking total number of recoveries to 37.

According to district health department, the number of patients confirmed positive for CPVID-19 from the district so far reached 156 on Wednesday while six of them have died of the disease.

As many as 15 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district in last 24 hours while 20 patients have already been discharged after achieving complete cure from Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology.

At present, as many as 116 patients have been undergoing treatment at CMC at RIU and Benazir Bhutto Hospital, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He added that 31 persons belonging to ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ who had been under quarantine at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi have been discharged. It is important that four of them were tested positive.

Meanwhile, in last 24 hours, another nine patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory that took the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 140 of which 17 have recovered while one died of the disease according to the official figure released by national Command and Control Centre.