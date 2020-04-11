Shahbaz visits Khwaja brothers

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Friday visited the house of Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khwaja Salman Rafique and praised their sacrifices and struggle for the party and democracy. The Khwaja brothers welcomed Shahbaz Sharif at their home. Shahbaz said on the occasion people remember the Khawaja brothers for improving Pakistan Railways and health sector of Punjab. “The time has proved that the two brothers are following in the footsteps of their martyred father in letter and spirit,” he said.

The PML-N president also visited a village, Natha Singh, in Lahore suburbs and met party MNAs and MPAs there. He said he had issued directions to the party parliamentarians, local bodies’ representatives and organisational office-bearers all over the country to provide relief to the people at their doorsteps.

On the instructions of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, he said distribution of ration and other essential items was under way in all constituencies.

Shahbaz Sharif also expressed his condolence over the death of Mehdi Shah, brother-in-law of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. In his twitter message he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.