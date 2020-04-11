Money distribution under Ehsaas Programme: Stampede leaves woman dead, 20 injured

MULTAN: Poor arrangements and stampede during the distribution of money under the Ehsaas Programme caused the death of a woman and left 20 other beneficiaries injured at MA Jinnah School on Friday. Hundreds of women had gathered in the school to get the financial assistance when a woman, Naziran Bibi, suddenly fell on the ground and died. It caused stampede, leaving 20 others injured. A Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital. The beneficiaries and witnesses said that the district administration did not care about social distancing. Heavy contingents of police also reached the spot after the occurrence of the incident.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Commissioner Shanul Haq and RPO Wasim Khan also reached the spot and reviewed the factors behind the death of Naziran Bibi.

Talking to journalists, the minister said that the government had introduced the financial assistance programme for the people affected by the lockdown. All the facilities, including water and waiting rooms, were provided at the Ehsaas emergency cash centres. The minister denied that the woman died due to overcrowding. He said that the deceased woman reached the centre before the scheduled time at 7am and died due to cardiac failure. He said that there was no reality behind the propaganda of poor arrangements. Commissioner Shanul Haq said that the deceased woman was weak. He said that the health authorities had been ordered to conduct postmortem of the deceased woman. Shanul Haq said that the social distancing was being strictly followed at Ehsaas cash centres for the protection of citizens.

RPO Wasim Ahmed Khan said that foolproof security had been ensured at cash centres in Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran. The DSPs had been appointed as security in-charges at the centres to prevent stampede, he added.

The RPO said that Rescue 1122 received a call about the incident at 7:39am. When the Rescue 1122 team reached the spot, the lady had already died at the main gate.