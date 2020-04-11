Two soldiers martyred, 7 militants killed in Waziristan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

MIRANSHAH: Seven militants were killed and two soldiers embraced martyrdom during a clash in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan, sources said on Friday.
The clash took place at Zakakhel in Mir Ali tehsil. Seven militants were killed in the clash and four others sustained injuries. Two soldiers identified as Naik Sajid and Sepoy Momin were martyred. Meanwhile, a checkpost of security forces was attacked with explosives in Mir Ali tehsil. However, no loss of life was reported.
