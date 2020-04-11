Atom bomb making country can’t make ventilators, test kits

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said Pakistan was a nuclear state but it was strange that it could not make its own ventilators and test kits and had to import them.

In a private TV telethon, he urged the nation to adopt as much precaution as possible to check the fast spread of the novel coronavirus.

He said besides using its own resources, the government was raising funds because the impact of the COVID-19 will worsen further.

He emphasised that there was a danger of further spread of the virus and those confining themselves as much as possible would be safe.

He said there was a greater risk of the virus spread in big gatherings and emphasised social distancing, as in case of rapid spread of the virus, pressure on hospitals would increase accordingly and there were not enough ventilators for 4 to 5 per cent people needing to be shifted to the ICU or needing emergency care.

He said with increased care, there would be lesser spread of the virus. He noted that initially decisions were made all of a sudden and one province straight away went for the lockdown, to which he had not agreed, as locking down 220 million people was an impossible thing to do.

The lockdown was imposed when there were 26 confirmed cases and not a single person had died.

Keeping in view the data and the evolving situation, decisions should have been made, he said, adding that the lockdown added to poverty and rendered daily wagers and labourers jobless. He pointed out that the situation in Pakistan was entirely different to the one in Europe or the United States and noted that once the virus spread, even the most advanced city in the world like New York could not do much.

He noted that maintaining social distancing in poor localities was impossible, where even clean drinking water was not available.

He wondered how could there be social distancing when eight people would sleep in one room.

In the past, he regretted nobody thought about the wellbeing of the down-trodden and there was no registration of informal labour in the country.

He assured the nation that provision of financial assistance to the deserving families under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme (EECP) would be purely transparent, merit-based and apolitical and without any meddling.

He maintained again that continuous lockdown adversely impacted the global economy, and the pandemic did not even spare Pakistan.

“The government would launch a website within next few days, where philanthropists would be able to provide financial assistance to the poor,” he said.

The prime minister expressed confidence that Pakistan would emerge victorious in the fight against coronavirus through coordinating efforts of all stakeholders concerned and with full support and cooperation of the nation.

He said in spite of limited resources, Pakistan announced a historic package to provide relief to the corona-hit population, covering various segments and sectors of life.

The prime minister assured that the government would provide every possible facility to the frontline paramedical staff, engaged in treating patients in various hospitals.

He said services of doctors and paramedics registered with the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force would be hired to mitigate the adverse impacts of the pandemic.

In a related development, the prime minister extended the date of registration with the Corona Relief Tiger Force and thanked those, who have got themselves registered so far.

“I want to pay tribute to you on behalf of the nation that you decided at this difficult time to wage this jehad against the virus along with us,” he said in a video message.

The prime minister said so far 0.85 million had got themselves registered with the force adding that the government wanted to more to be its members that was the date of registration had been extended from April 10 to April 15.

“Our effort is that our health workers, including doctors, nurses and those having experience in medicines, should register with us, as God willing, as the force is being established, the difficulties in the coming days and weeks will be fought collectively by the nation, including the army, the administration, bureaucracy and the Tiger Force,” he said.

The prime minister wanted those related to the health sector be part of the force by April 15.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters during his visit to the Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar, the prime minister said the federal government was providing all-out assistance and support to all provinces to control the spread of coronavirus.

He was briefed about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government's relief measures and arrangements made for treatment of coronavirus patients and prevention of the spread of pandemic in the province.

Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister Asad Umar, Minister of State Shaharyar Afridi and Special Assistant to PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra were present on the occasion.

"The cooperation with all provinces would continue to cope with the situation," the prime minister said. He directed the governor, chief minister and ministers to visit the affected areas and ensure availability of the required services to the people at their doorstep.

The prime minister was briefed by Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz about the various arrangements and relief measures initiated by the provincial government in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

During the briefing, the prime minister was informed that coronavirus pandemic was prevalent more in six districts of the province. He was told that Corona Emergency was enforced by the KP government on February 3. It was pointed out that the KP governor, chief minister, health minister and other authorities were monitoring the situation on a daily basis.

Besides, 275 quarantine centres have been established in the province where 18,000 persons can be accommodated. The prime minister was informed that KP chief minister has announced Rs32 billion as relief package at the provincial level to assist those affected by the lockdown. He was told that 583 ventilators were available in KP and more were being acquired. It was pointed out during the briefing that keeping in view the emergency situation, 638 regular and 1,299 contract doctors were recruited in the province to augment the medical teams treating the Covid-19 patients. In addition, 9,000 retired doctors, nurses and paramedics have made registration voluntarily and they could be called up in case of need.

The prime minister was informed that 400 rapid response teams have been constituted to deal with the situation arising from the coronavirus outbreak. Besides, the capacity of coronavirus testing was being increased and the district administrations in the province had been empowered to facilitate the public.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the measures taken by the KP government to cope with the situation. He said that in the present circumstances the government was focusing on preventing the spread of coronavirus and providing relief to poor segment of the society. Earlier, the prime minister was briefed by his Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar about different measures taken by the government for provision of financial assistance to the poor and vulnerable segments of the society in KP. She said distribution of Rs12,000 per poor family under the Prime Minister Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has started across the country including KP on April 9 and the payment was being made to deserving families under a transparent online mechanism.

She said it was a landmark relief programme in the social sector started by the government to provide the much-needed assistance to daily wagers and poor and deserving families in line with the vision of prime minister to cope with the loss of livelihoods due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government would spend about Rs144 billion on this mega relief programme in the country, she added. Dr Sania Nishtar said that in KP, 2.2 million poor families have been identified and would be assisted directly from the Prime Minister Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. She added that around 360 cash distribution points have been setup in all 35 districts of KP where payments of Rs12,000 were being made to the most deserving families.