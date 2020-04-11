Covid-19: S Arabia regulates contractual relationship between employer and employees

RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has decided to regulate the contractual relationship between employers and employees as new cases of the novel coronavirus threaten to disrupt or change the working hours of most businesses in the country, Geo News reported on Friday. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development had issued a notification according to which it said that keeping in mind the government decides to reduce the working hours for people in the kingdom owing to the pandemic, employers and employees will have to regulate their business relationship. As per the ministry, employers and employees will have to agree within the first six months to "either reduce the employee’s wage to adjust with the actual work hours or grant the employee a local leave to be deducted from his/her deserved annual vacation or granting him/her an exceptional leave, according to Article 116 of the labor law."