260 more arrested for violating lockdown restrictions

KARACHI: As many as 260 more people were arrested during the ongoing police action against the violators of the coronavirus lockdown in the city.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh police total 110 cases were registered and 324 people were arrested in various parts of the province.

As many as 5109 police personnel with 545 mobile vans and 421 motorcycles were deployed in the city to implement the orders of the lockdown across the province, and more than 30, 000 police personnel were deployed across the province.

Imtiaz Superstore’s manager arrested: The Ferozabad police arrested the manager of Imtiaz Superstore for violating standard operating system. According to SHO Aurangzaib Khattak, police personnel patrolling in the area found the store opened after the hours of lockdown ending, and people were coming out of the store from the back gate. The police then arrested Fahad and registered a case against him.