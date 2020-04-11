Covid-19 outbreak: MPC accuses govt of adopting reactive approach

PESHAWAR: A multi-party conference (MPC) on Friday accused the government of adopting a reactive approach while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and demanded the joint session of the parliament to thrash out a strategy to fight the Covid-19 outbreak. The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) had organised the MPC through a video link and its provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan presided over the moot. Senator Maulana Ataur Rahman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Amir Muqam of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Humayun Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi of Pakistan People’s Party, Arbab Tahir of Awami National Party, Dr Said Alam Mahsud of Ulasi Tehreek, Mukhtiar Bacha of National Party Pakhtunkhwa Wahdat, Shakil Wahidullah of Mazdoor Kisan Party and Akhunzada Haider Zaman of Awami Workers Party addressed the moot through the video link. QWP provincial General Secretary Hashim Babar, Senior Vice-Chairman Tariq Ahmad Khan, provincial Vice-Chairman Adnan Wazir were also present on the occasion. Welcoming the participants, Sikandar Sherpao said that the government should have built consensus to address this issue, however, there was no coordination among the centre and the provincial governments. He said the government was playing politics over this issue by creating the ‘tiger force’. He demanded transparency in the distribution of the relief items by forming oversight committees at the district level. The QWP leader demanded the government to waive the utility bills and increase the amount from Rs3,000 to Rs15,000. Amir Muqam said the prime minister was not willing to take input from the opposition. He said the doctors and the paramedics, who were real heroes, were not being provided the personal protective equipment (PPEs) and thus were exposed to the coronavirus. The PML-N leader said the government should enhance the testing capacity to detect those suffering from coronavirus besides providing urgent relief to the daily wagers and labourers particularly those belonging to the far-flung areas. Arbab Tahir said the federal and provincial governments were not on the same page. He said the opposition parties were also not taken into confidence. He demanded the interest rate should be brought down to the single digit in addition to lowering the prices of the petroleum products in line with the falling international rates.

PESHAWAR: A multi-party conference (MPC) on Friday accused the government of adopting a reactive approach while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and demanded the joint session of the parliament to thrash out a strategy to fight the Covid-19 outbreak. The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) had organised the MPC through a video link and its provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan presided over the moot. Senator Maulana Ataur Rahman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Amir Muqam of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Humayun Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi of Pakistan People’s Party, Arbab Tahir of Awami National Party, Dr Said Alam Mahsud of Ulasi Tehreek, Mukhtiar Bacha of National Party Pakhtunkhwa Wahdat, Shakil Wahidullah of Mazdoor Kisan Party and Akhunzada Haider Zaman of Awami Workers Party addressed the moot through the video link. QWP provincial General Secretary Hashim Babar, Senior Vice-Chairman Tariq Ahmad Khan, provincial Vice-Chairman Adnan Wazir were also present on the occasion. Welcoming the participants, Sikandar Sherpao said that the government should have built consensus to address this issue, however, there was no coordination among the centre and the provincial governments. He said the government was playing politics over this issue by creating the ‘tiger force’. He demanded transparency in the distribution of the relief items by forming oversight committees at the district level. The QWP leader demanded the government to waive the utility bills and increase the amount from Rs3,000 to Rs15,000. Amir Muqam said the prime minister was not willing to take input from the opposition. He said the doctors and the paramedics, who were real heroes, were not being provided the personal protective equipment (PPEs) and thus were exposed to the coronavirus. The PML-N leader said the government should enhance the testing capacity to detect those suffering from coronavirus besides providing urgent relief to the daily wagers and

labourers particularly those belonging to the far-flung areas. Arbab Tahir said the federal and provincial governments were not on the same page. He said the opposition parties were also not taken into confidence. He demanded the interest rate should be brought down to the single digit in addition to lowering the prices of the petroleum products in line with the falling international rates.