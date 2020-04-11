KP extends public holidays till 18th

PESHAWAR: The KP government has extended public holidays at all the government offices except those notified as essential services till April 18 and the offices would now reopen on April 20 (Monday).

The inter-district public transport would remain suspended till April 14. Similarly, restaurants eateries, fast food points and other shops except groceries and medicine stores would also remain closed till April 14.

Separate notifications to this effect were issued on Friday. The notification about public holidays says: “In continuation with the department’s notifications dated March 23, March 27 and April 3, 2020 regarding public holidays, the provincial government is pleased to extend the public holidays from April 13 (Monday) till April 18 (Saturday).

The orders would, however, not be applicable to essential services departments.” The essential services departments include relief, local government, health and education.

“At a time when all the educational institutions are closed till May 31, there is no need to declare the Education Department as essential service and keep it open. The rush in the department poses a serious risk to the officials as a good number of visitors keep visiting the offices without adopting any preventive measures,” a senior official told The News.

Another notification was issued about the closures of restaurants and shops. The notification said: “In the wake of escalation in the transmission of Covid-19 and owing to the immediate requirement of further preventive measures for social distancing; in continuation of emergency already declared under Section 16(A)(1) of the national disaster management authority act 2010, the government of KP is pleased to order all restaurants, eateries, fast food joints shall remain closed till April 14, 2020. Home delivery shall be allowed to the essential establishment as well as pharmacies. The order shall not be applicable to “Pansaars’ shops/stores.”