Man killed over petty issue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAJANPUR: A man was killed over a petty issue here on Friday.According to police, Ghulam Haider had thrown a dead cat outside the house of his neighbours Syed Meeraj Shah and Syed Saraj Shah. They exchanged harsh words over the issue and they hit Ghulam Haider on his head, leaving him injured. He died on way to hospital.
RAJANPUR: A man was killed over a petty issue here on Friday.According to police, Ghulam Haider had thrown a dead cat outside the house of his neighbours Syed Meeraj Shah and Syed Saraj Shah. They exchanged harsh words over the issue and they hit Ghulam Haider on his head, leaving him injured. He died on way to hospital.