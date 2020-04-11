close
Sat Apr 11, 2020
April 11, 2020

Man killed over petty issue

April 11, 2020

RAJANPUR: A man was killed over a petty issue here on Friday.According to police, Ghulam Haider had thrown a dead cat outside the house of his neighbours Syed Meeraj Shah and Syed Saraj Shah. They exchanged harsh words over the issue and they hit Ghulam Haider on his head, leaving him injured. He died on way to hospital.

