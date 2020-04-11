4 brothers killed in accident

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Four brothers were killed in an accident on the M-5 on Friday. Reportedly, eight people, including four brothers Abdul Hamid, Farooq Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed and Abdul Latif, all residents of Kashmir, were on their way to Azad Kashmir from Karachi on a car when the driver of the vehicle slept and the vehicle collided with a trailer. As a result, all four brothers were killed on the spot while Mushtaq and Abdul Hameed sustained injuries and shifted to a hospital.