PFUJ demands arrest of journalist’s murderer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the murder of journalist Aziz Memon in Mehrabpur, Sindh.In a joint statement by PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi have demanded arrest of those who tampered with the initial murder report of Aziz Memon. The joint investigation team’s report, constituted on the demand of PFUJ and the family members of Aziz Memon, proved that he was brutally murdered on the behest of some powerful unidentified people. Aziz Memon, before his murder had identified some elements in a video message that went viral on social media. The PFUJ leadership urged the Sindh government to immediately constitute a judicial commission headed by a high court judge and probe the entire incident apart from trial of the murderer under supervision of the commission.