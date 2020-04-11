Govt allows domestic private aircraft operations

ISLAMABAD: The government has allowed private aircraft operations between three airports — Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore — on Friday, a day after it said that international and domestic flights will remain suspended till April 21.

A notification from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stated that the aircraft will be allowed to operate "only subject to compliance with relevant Standard Operating Procedures".

"The suspension of International and Domestic Operations as effected vide earlier orders along-with relevant provisions therein will remain unchanged," stated the notification.

"As per decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of International and Domestic Flight Operations as effected earlier has been extended up to Tuesday April 21, 2020 2359 PST," read a notification from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday. The CAA had earlier specified that diplomatic, special/cargo flights and flights of the national carrier to/from Pakistan holding special approval from the competent authority for transporting

stranded Passengers” would be exceptions to the ban.

Most countries around the world have suspended international travel ever since the pandemic started spreading at a feverish pace in Europe, America, and Asia last month.