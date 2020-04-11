Tareen adjusts stance on 2013 poll ‘rigging’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Jahangir Tareen has adopted a new stance in comparison to his previous assersions about the alleged electoral rigging in the 2013 general elections. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won the final count with a clear margin.

In his previous interviews, Jahangir Tareen used to say that a massive rigging took place in the 2013 general elections. He used to say that although it was debatable that rigging was a general trend during the 2013 elections, but it was a fact that rigging did take place massively.

Jahangir Tareen was of the view that democracy cannot move forward until the issue of rigging is settled. He advocated that the audit of 25 constituencies identified by the PTI was necessary to meet the requirement of fair elections. He had said that the 2013 elections will always remain controversial if the question of rigging was not answered. He said mismanagement on organised level comes under the definition of rigging.

However, after emergence of sugar crisis report in which it is speculated that Jahangir Tareen may be declared responsible, his stance about the 2013 has change.

In a fresh interview, Jahangir Tareen admitted that the PTI lost badly in the 2013 elections. He said the PTI raised hue and cry about rigging, which happened on few seats only. He said PTI was even not on second position on 50 percent of seats. He said there were 66 percent constituencies where the PTI even couldn’t get 20 percent votes in that elections.