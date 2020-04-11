Narcotics portfolio again given to Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reinstated Shehryar Afridi as the Minister of State for Narcotics Control, merely two days after rescinding the same portfolio.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet division today, Afridi will now resume charge of the said ministry.

On April 8, PM Imran had taken back the portfolio from Afridi in wake of the wheat and sugar crisis report, which rattled several serving ministers and senior PTI leaders.

Following the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) report on sugar crisis, the PM had done a major cabinet reshuffle. Food Security Minister Khusro Bakhtiar had also resigned from his post but was appointed as the minister for economic affairs, replacing Hammad Azhar.

Meanwhile, Azhar was assigned the portfolio of industries and Azam Swati was given charge as the minister of narcotics control. Babar Awan was made the adviser for parliamentary affairs, replacing Swati.