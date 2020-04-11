Centre-Sindh differ over lockdown

Knowing fully well ‘lockdown’ and social distancing the only prevention from one of the most dangerous diseases in a century’ called ‘coronavirus’, which has already claimed one lakh deaths around the world and spreading fast in Pakistan, political divide persist over handling of the situation and whether to go for complete or selected lockdown, when the National Coordination Committee will meet again on April 14, to take the decision.

While we are far behind in tracking and testing and have not even met the minimum standard yet, the only option left is more and more social distancing via effective lockdown and meaningful awareness campaign but the Centre wants to relax the same to generate some economic activities.

All agreed that one of the reasons why there are less coronavirus patients compared to most of the countries around the world is lack of tracking and testing but the positive sign is that we also have less death rate, which has reached 100 mark although federal minister Sarwar Khan has warned that it could reach 700 by April 25 with 70,000 tests.

So, unless we built our capacity to meet the challenges and bring less pressure on doctors, paramedics and lab technicians, more effective lockdown looked the only option and let people stay at home to the maximum.

There is a consensus among the medical experts that the peak to the virus is yet to come in Pakistan and likely to hit by the end of this month and opening of certain sectors and industries at this stage perhaps could aggravate the situation.

In all possibilities, Centre and provinces may go for more ‘lockdown’ but a selective and targeted one and federal government may also ask Sindh to follow it. Yes, they may take the risk of allowing certain sectors to resume their activities.

The areas, which may remain under lockdown, include big shopping plazas, parks, playgrounds, restaurants, sea side and public and private transport while educational institutions are already closed till May.

However, Centre and provinces need to agree on opening of some sectors like construction and its related industries as well as food and pharmaceutical companies.

Sindh may stress the need for ‘complete lockdown’ at least for one more week after April 14, till the peak of the virus but the Centre led by Prime Minister Imran Khan may go for some major ‘relaxation’ in the lockdown and allow some economic activity in the shape of making construction sector functional, exports etc.

However, Sindh too under pressure and in the recent meetings with the chief minister, the industrialists and businessmen took some tough stance and warned the provincial government in regard to massive unemployment if government continued with tough lockdown policy.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah may be right in his assessment that at least strict lockdown should continue till peak is over but his decisions are not drawing popular response as compared to that of the prime minister and the federal government.

But in case of virus outbreak after opening of certain sectors like constructions and dozens of other related industries as well as transport, Centre would be held responsible. Sindh believes that had the Centre allowed countrywide lockdown from March 15 to March 30, and closed borders and flights, thing would not have been as bad as today.

“These are difficult times and required difficult decisions as economic recession in this situation may take much longer than it was during 2008 recession,” PM’s adviser and former governor State Bank, Dr Ishrat Hussain said while talking to this scribe on phone from Islamabad.

“Pakistan has to go at a fast pace with more testing, tracking and quarantine but at the same time need to resume some economic activities like exports,” he added.

Dr Ishrat Hussain believes that social distancing is easy in the construction sector but it also means resuming activities in at least 41 sectors like cement and steel. He agreed that to bring labourers, they also have to relax public or private transport.

Thus, I will go for selected and targeted lockdown as complete lockdown could have far reaching adverse impact on our already fragile economy.

“I go for complete lockdown at least for one more week as the peak is yet to come and we still do not have enough testing kits nor ventilators and any large scale outbreak would be difficult to tackle with,” Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said while talking to some TV anchors and a group of senior journalists at the CM House Thursday.

He also cautioned the prime minister to evolve a better mechanism for distribution of Rs12,000 each to the poor under Ehsaas Relief Package, as what happened Thursday in some cities where hundreds of people had gathered and could have caused ‘virus’ in many people.

“I am not against the relief programme but we have to set priorities whether we want to save people from virus first,” he added.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan is still not fully convinced with complete lockdown theory and in the last two weeks has taken some more popular decisions like the ‘amnesty scheme’ for the construction sector and record Rs140 billion relief package under ‘Ehsaas Relief Programme’, with cash distribution of Rs 12,000 each to the poor registered for four months.

Federal government has already relaxed restrictions on international flights but only to bring Pakistanis from different countries and also allowed foreign nationals to leave.

When the National Coordination Committee met on April 1, and decided for countrywide ‘lockdown’ and to raise the capacity of testing kits, it has yet to reach its target till now although NDMA, confident that it would meet the requirement soon.

Situation in Punjab deteriorated after Tablighi Jamaat Ijtima, like what happened in case of Sindh, when the first batch of ‘Zaireen’ from Qum arrived through Taftan border. However, the religious scholars and ulema played a positive role in convincing people to say their Friday prayers at home.

The real test for the federal and provincial governments would be during Ramazan, which will start from April 25, if not 24th, and also at the time of Eid, the biggest ever festivity for Muslims around the world.

Markets, shopping plazas may lose billions of rupees only in Ramazan, if situation did not improve and shops, markets remain closed.

“I know that lockdown city like Karachi means lockdown economic hub but do we have an alternate,” Murad Ali Shah said, adding that if we lockdown till the beginning of Ramazan in an effective manner we will be able to allow economic activity during the holy month.

Thus, the plea of Sindh chief minister to continue with ‘lockdown’ at least till peak is over, meaning by the end of this month makes some sense.

It is a test for both Centre and the provinces and any decision should be taken keeping the possible consequences as a result of possible outbreak of virus as well as country’s economy, which is in ‘ICU’ if not on ventilator’ for some time.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst of Geo, The News and Jang.

Twitter:@MazharAbbasGEO