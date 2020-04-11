Focal Person for Corona Philanthropy Drive appointed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday appointed Khurshid Alam as his Focal Person for Corona Philanthropy Drive to propose ideas for encouraging people/businesses for enhanced patronage of the corona fund.

According to a notification issued to this effect, the appointment has been made with immediate effect and until further orders and it would be in honorary capacity with four Terms of Reference (ToRs) The focal person will propose measures to encourage people/businesses for enhanced patronage for the corona fund. He will keep the prime minister updated about the drive and interact with all stakeholders to make drive successful.

He will be identifying issues related to the drive and propose remedial measures. The secretarial support to the focal person for the drive shall be provided by the Commerce Division.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Syed Mehdi Shah, brother-in-law of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The prime minister has prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.