India may extend lockdown for two weeks

ISLAMABAD: The lockdown, clamped in India has strangulated the people and its economy, supposed to terminate on April 14 on completion of three weeks but the authorities are mulling over extending it till April 30th for further two weeks.

The media has reported in New Delhi that Indian government will extendthe lockdown for another two weeks. The media has reported that it will not be business as usual on May 1, the government is clear in its mind.

Quoting the sources media reports suggested what is being considered by the government is a staggered lifting of the lockdown, with no place collecting more than 50 percent of its capacity. According to a tentative calendar of lifting of the lockdown before the government, religious places will be the first to reopen, on May 5. Fruits and vegetable markets will be allowed to open from May 7, but on alternate days. Malls, cinema halls and wedding halls are expected to open in the third week of May, while educational institutions will reopen in the end of May. Trains and domestic flights are expected to resume on May 15. International flights, however, will have a longer wait -- July 30 is the date being considered, and a final decision will be taken after gauging if the world has been able to overcome the coronavirus threat or not.