Indian people attacking doctors

ISLAMABAD: The people in India suffering at the hands of coronavirus outbreak have started assaulting doctors.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) in India have written to Union government over multiple incidents of assault on doctors amid rising cases of coronavirus citing the need of the Central Protection Act for medicos.

It has been reported in Indian capital that in the backdrop of rising incidents of attacks on medicos, Indian health ministry had last year proposed a central law to check assaults on doctors and other medical professionals. But the much-sought central legislation could not be brought with the home ministry opposing it that there cannot be a separate law to protect members of a particular profession.

“Some unfortunate incidents of violence against frontline warriors are being regularly reported from various parts of the country even in these testing times,” the FORDA said in its letter. They reported about such incidents taking place in various states of India earlier in their letter dated April 1 as well. “These are not isolated incidents, rather parts of the long chain of incidents of violence against doctors. The FORDA condemns such inhuman acts of violence and demands that all such acts should be marked as non-bailable offence. “The Central Protection Act for doctors, as demanded earlier, is the need of the hour for protection of the whole medical fraternity,” they said. The death toll due to coronavirus rising in India. A wire service in India has disputed the number of deaths and patients. It has given double number what officially being claimed. There has been a lag in the Union health ministry figures, compared to the number of cases and deaths announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.