‘Govt making efforts for bringing back overseas Pakistanis’

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has assured overseas Pakistanis that the government was making all necessary arrangements for brining them back to Pakistan.

He also assured the stranded Pakistanis that the Parliament and the government were mindful of their problems.

The speaker said the government of Pakistan stands by Pakistani expatriates. He informed them that minister of aviation, management of PIA and other relevant ministers had been called to discuss arrangements for the safe and trouble-free travel back to Pakistan.