PFA disposes of contained milk

LAHORE: To control the wicked practice of milk adulteration, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) set up screening picket on Kasur Road Mustafa Abad Toll Plaza and discarded over 1,700 litres impure milk.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the action was taken against milk suppliers over adulteration and failure to meet the food standards.

He said that dairy safety teams examined 22,500 litre milk loaded on 11 milk carrier vehicles during the operation.